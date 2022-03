Deadline reports: “Management-production powerhouse 3 Arts Entertainment, of which Lionsgate is a majority owner, has been a key driver in concocting the deal and will look to collaborate on TV and film projects with the fast-growing 42 and Lionsgate in a three-way venture. We understand the pact will also include a first-look deal between Lionsgate Television and 42 for the U.S.”

Read More