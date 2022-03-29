Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Experts from Ampere Analysis, Creative Strategies, Strategy Analytics and IDC gave their views on Sony’s proposed new subscription service, and how it holds up against Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass alternative. “Sony is long overdue combining these two products, because that’s where the market is today,” says Michael Goodman, director of TV and media strategies at Strategy Analytics.”
Home Featured Top Slider “It’s Welcome and Long Overdue”: Analysts on PlayStation’s New Subscription Service