Hypebot reports: “Instagram has added a number of significant new features to its messaging platform. Most useful for musicians and music marketers is the addition of 30 second song previews from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. In addition to music, new messaging include the ability to send a message silently, the ability to see who’s online to chat and more. Instagram’s addition of quick polls could also be a useful tool for artists.”
