Digiday reports: “Gamers will be able to experience the next Coca-Cola flavor inside Fortnite before it hits real-world store shelves. The beverage brand’s use of a custom-built Fortnite island to launch the limited-edition gaming-inspired flavor Zero Sugar Byte today is further proof of Fortnite’s maturation as an advertising platform – and show’s Coca-Cola’s belief in Epic Games’ plans to build the metaverse.”

