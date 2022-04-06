SocialMediaToday reports: “Meta is still reeling from the impacts of Apple’s ATT update for iOS, which has seen many users cut it off from data tracking entirely, limiting the insight that it can then share with its ad customers. Indeed, in Meta’s most recent earnings report, it outlined how Apple’s update, which it has publicly criticized many times, will likely hurt the company’s bottom line to the tune of around $10 billion in 2022.”

Read More