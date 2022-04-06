The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Almost half of streaming users in the United States say they feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of programming on streaming services. But they have no plans to cut back. The survey reveals that 46 percent of streaming consumers feel overwhelmed by the ever increasing number of platforms and titles available to them, which can make it tougher to find specific titles in a specific place.”
Streaming Overload: Viewers Feel Overwhelmed by Too Many Choices, Nielsen Survey Finds