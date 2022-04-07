SocialMediaToday reports: “As it works to maximize its revenue opportunities, TikTok’s launching a new educational initiative in order to help marketers better understand and utilize the various platform features to reach and engage the TikTok audience. Called Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University, the program will take agency partners and freelance creatives through all aspects of effective TikTok creation.”
