TechCrunch reports: “While the digital asset industry has brought in some skeptics over the past couple years, investors are hoping that crypto startups can push traditional firms into blockchain infrastructure. BlockApps has raised $41 million in a new funding round to continue its expansion into the enterprise blockchain space, the company’s President and CEO Kieren James-Lubin exclusively told TechCrunch.”
