Digiday reports: “While it might be too early to say that the NFT bubble has burst, the data does show that there is some slowdown in the market. The average selling price of an NFT on April 20 sat at about $1,700, according to NonFungible.com’s market tracker. That’s down from the all-time high of about $6,900 on Jan. 2, Bloomberg reported last month.”

