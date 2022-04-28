Music Business Worldwide reports: “A bevy of legacy acts, including Shakira, Neil Young, and Barry Manilow, all covered the same hot new investor song — “Music Is A Dependable Asset Class” — and traded catalogs for cash from funds, investors, and other financial outfits. The proposition that’s been driving this cavalcade of superstars to the bank is simple enough: Revenue from streaming provides cash flow that investors can count on, not just speculate on.”

