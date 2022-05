Digiday reports: “WPP and Epic Games yesterday announced a new partnership intended to help educate WPP agencies and their clients about the potential opportunities awaiting brands in the metaverse. The partnership includes a training program designed to teach WPP creatives and executives how to navigate Epic’s Unreal Engine virtual creation tool, in addition to a collaboration with Epic-owned kidtech company SuperAwesome to bolster WPP’s understanding of online child safety and privacy.”

