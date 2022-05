Variety reports: “Disney+ kept its momentum fully charged as the streamer handily topped Wall Street growth forecasts for the March 2022 quarter. Disney’s flagship streamer gained 7.9 million paid customers in the first three months of 2022, to stand at 137.7 million, up 33% year over year. Analysts on average expected Disney+ to net 5.2 million new subscribers, per FactSet.”

