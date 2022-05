Music Business Worldwide reports: “Serenade, a music NFT marketplace launched in 2021, has raised AUD $6 million (approx USD $4.2m). The company, founded by Australian tech entrepreneur Max Shand, says the funds will be used to “help grow its artist and partner roster” across the UK and Australia, as well as in the US, where the company plans to enter the market and open a dedicated office.”

