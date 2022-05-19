The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Blockchain games company Azra Games, co-founded by former Electronic Arts executive Mark Otero and dedicated to building immersive universes with in-game economy and virtual collectibles powered by web3 technology, has raised $15 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz, to accelerate development of its first title: a mass combat strategy role-playing game with the code name Project Arcanas.”
