Blockchain.news reports: “PCCW and HKT have become the first Hong Kong-based communications, media and technology (CMT) organisations to join the metaverse following a partnership with The Sandbox. The two companies have purchased virtual land in Mega-City – the Hong Kong-inspired neighbourhood in The Sandbox – and they are set to launch the world’s first virtual 5G mobile network and transform traditional film, TV, and music content into a Web3-enabled entertainment.”

Read More