Techcrunch reports: “Snapchat is rolling out a new “Shared Stories” feature that is designed to make it easier for users on the app to collaborate and share memories. The feature is a new iteration of the app’s “Custom Stories” feature, which allows users to create a story and add friends to view and contribute to it. With the new Shared Stories feature, users who have been added to a group can add their friends as well to make it easier “for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of coworkers to get in on the fun,” Snap says.”

Read More