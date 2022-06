Cointelegraph reports: “The Cronos Accelerator Program is backed by $100 million to help crypto projects seeking mentorship, funding and growth in the seed and pre-seed stages. Cronos, a blockchain ecosystem built by major crypto exchange Crypto.com, announced the launch of an accelerator program to fast-track advancements across the decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 and Metaverse space, among others.”

Read More