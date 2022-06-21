Social Media Today reports: “Looking to up your content skills for digital marketing? This may help – LinkedIn has launched a new LinkedIn Marketing Labs certification course on “Content and Creative Design”, which is now available for free to all LinkedIn users. As you can see here, the course is made up of three units, with a specific focus on LinkedIn’s tools, in order to help users learn more about content and marketing fundamentals, and develop their skills.”
Home Applications LinkedIn Launches New Content Marketing Development Course