Tech Crunch reports: “Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this week that Facebook Pay has officially been renamed Meta Pay. The current product features and overall user experience that people are used to with Facebook Pay will remain the same across across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The change is rolling out in the United States and will then launch globally over time.”
Home Applications Facebook Pay Rebrands To Meta Pay As Zuckerberg Details Plans To Create...
- Applications
- augmented reality
- blockchain
- crypto
- Featured Top Slider
- metaverse
- mobile
- nfts
- social
- virtual reality
- web3