Games Industry Biz reports: “Several major games and technology firms have come together to form the Metaverse Standards Forum, a new group dedicated to setting standards for this growing space. Announced on Monday, the Metaverse Standards Forum models itself on other standards-developing organisations such as the World Wide Web Consortium, the Open AR Cloud, and the Khronos Group, a consortium dedicated to establishing interoperability standards for 3D graphics.”
PlayStation, Microsoft, Epic, Unity And More Form Metaverse Standards Forum