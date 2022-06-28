Variety reports: “Fuse Media has secured distribution for two of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels — Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat — on Amazon Freevee. Amazon’s Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available on-demand. It also is adding a growing array of FAST linear streaming channels like the pair from Fuse Media.”

Read More