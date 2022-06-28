Music Business Worldwide reports: “The deal includes the 2x-Platinum album Mama Said Knock You Out and its Grammy-winning title track performed by LL Cool J. Williams has worked with hip-hop icons like MC Shan, Biz Markie, LL Cool J, and Fat Joe, among others. His biggest commercial success came in 1990 when he co-produced LL Cool J’s fourth album, Mama Said Knock You Out, which features the single of the same name.”
Home Featured Top Slider Reservoir Strikes Deal For Stake In Catalog Of Hip-Hop Producer Marley Marl