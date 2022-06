Games Industry Biz reports: “Proletariat, the studio behind free-to-play battle royale outing Spellbreak, has been acquired by Blizzard for an undisclosed sum. VentureBeat reports the Boston studio will be fully integrated into Blizzard along with its team of 100 people. The studio will be dedicated to supporting the ongoing development of World of Warcraft, starting with this year’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight.”

