Variety reports: “Kevin Hart is the latest celeb hopping on the NFT bandwagon. The popular actor-comedian-entrepreneur is looking to extend his brand to fans who get excited about non-fungible tokens — and he’s angling to make some extra bucks, too. Hart will plant his flag in the Web3 metaverse starting with next month’s premiere of Roku original “Confessions From the Hart,” a 30-minute animated anthology based on his Instagram IGTV series of the same name.”

Read More