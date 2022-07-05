Beebom reports: “Lighter versions of several apps exist, allowing them to run on low-end smartphones and in areas with low internet connectivity. We have a bunch of Google Go apps, Facebook Lite, and more on the list. Microsoft is also prepping to launch one, which will be a ‘Lite-er’ version of Outlook for Android. Microsoft has recently updated its Microsoft 365 roadmap and we can find mentions of an Outlook Lite app for Android.”
Home Applications Microsoft To Soon Introduce The Outlook Lite App For Android