Beebom reports: “Lighter versions of several apps exist, allowing them to run on low-end smartphones and in areas with low internet connectivity. We have a bunch of Google Go apps, Facebook Lite, and more on the list. Microsoft is also prepping to launch one, which will be a ‘Lite-er’ version of Outlook for Android. Microsoft has recently updated its Microsoft 365 roadmap and we can find mentions of an Outlook Lite app for Android.”

