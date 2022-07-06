Social Media Today reports: “Looking for ways to give your Twitter marketing efforts a boost, and/or ensure that you’re maximizing your opportunities in the app? This will help – Twitter has published a new, 45-page ‘Twitter Connect Playbook’, which is essentially a guide on how to utilize Twitter’s various ad formats and tools, including notes on the platform’s audience, key best practices, case study examples, and more.”
