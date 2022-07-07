Games Industry Biz reports: “Virtual and augmented reality outfit Resolution Games has acquired Swedish VR studio Zenz VR for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition aims to strengthen development of titles currently in the works at Resolution Games, but does not see the studio take ownership of Zenz VR’s existing IP. Resolution Games has also reported a growth in profitability for 2021, its fifth consecutive year of doing so.”
Home Featured Top Slider Resolution Games Acquires Zenz VR, Reports Record Growth