Games Industry Biz reports: “Rockstar Games has confirmed what many Red Dead Online players suspected by this point: it is no longer working on major content updates for the game’s multiplayer mode. In an update on its website, the developer discussed its plans for both Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online, revealing that it will be winding down the former — in part as the studio concentrates on its next blockbuster.”
Rockstar Winding Down Red Dead Online Updates To Focus On GTA 6