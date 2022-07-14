Variety reports: “Pop superstar Beyoncé has joined the short-form video app (link) — and her entire catalog is now available to TikTok users to use as backing sounds for their creations. The songs include her new single, “Break My Soul,” and hits like “Halo” and “Single Ladies.” Beyoncé just posted her first TikTok, a compilation of creative user-generated content inspired by her music and persona, thanking all her fans on the platform for supporting her and promising big things to come.”

