Tech Crunch reports: “UnCaged Studios, a web3-focused gaming studio, has raised $24 million in a Series A equity funding round to continue growing the crypto gaming industry. The raise includes investors from Griffin Gaming Partners, Vgames, Maverick Ventures Israel, Drive by DraftKings and 6th Man Ventures. The Series A follows a $4 million token presale for its Solana-focused game, MonkeyLeague. There was no valuation disclosed.”

