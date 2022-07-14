The Verge reports: “After getting off to a small start with paid subscriptions for creators earlier this year, today, Instagram is announcing more features to further build out the experience — and better compete with Twitter in this area. In a video, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the platform aims to be “the best place online for creators to make a living” and that the new additions are the direct result of feedback from creators who’ve participated in the early phase of subscriptions.”
Home Featured Top Slider Instagram Now Lets Creators Publish Feed Posts Just For Their Subscribers