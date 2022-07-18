Hollywood Reporter reports: “MovieItaly, a streaming service aimed at Italian film lovers, has launched in North America. The subscription video-on-demand channel from Italy’s Minerva Pictures is dedicated to Italian cinema and will cost $7.99 a month, $19.99 quarterly and $67.99 for the year. “It’s a price that’s affordable for a large part of our audience. It’s not too big, it’s too little,” Minerva Pictures CEO Gianluca Curti told The Hollywood Reporter.”

