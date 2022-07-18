Venture Beat reports: “Riot Games and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are teaming up to transform Riot’s esports content. Riot is the first company to use AWS’ data analytics integration for esports broadcasts on League of Legends, Valorant and Wild Rift events. As part of the collaboration, Riot is selecting AWS as its official cloud artificial intelligence, cloud machine learning, cloud deep learning, and cloud services provider.”
Riot Games And AWS Are Teaming Up To Deliver Fresh Esports Content