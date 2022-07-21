Yahoo Finance reports: “SoundCloud has found a powerful partner for its unusual royalty system that ensures lesser-known artists and indie acts are getting the money they deserve. The service has signed a global licensing agreement with Warner Music Group, making the company the first record label to adopt its Fan-Powered Royalties model. Some of the record label’s most popular acts are Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Cher, Gorillaz, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelly Clarkson and Lizzo.”
Home Applications Warner Is The First Major Label To Adopt SoundCloud’s Fan-Powered Royalties Model