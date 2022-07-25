Business Wire reports: “Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Juventus, one of the biggest and most successful Italian football clubs in the world, today announced a new, multi-year partnership, which will see Juventus return to EA SPORTS’ renowned football video game series beginning in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23, launching September 30. This partnership will see EA SPORTS become Juventus’ exclusive Sport Video Gaming Partner, with a fully authentic in-game integration that will feature Juventus’ stadium, Allianz Stadium, along with the club’s logo and kits.”

