Tech Crunch reports: “Babbel, the popular subscription-based online language learning service, today announced a couple of updates about its U.S. businesses — the Berlin-based company’s largest market by overall revenue and its fastest growing one, too. In the first half of 2022, the company sold more than 1 million subscriptions in the U.S and it’s now also extending its B2B business to the U.S. as well.”

Read More