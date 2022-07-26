Variety reports: “Bron Studios has teamed with Florida’s Falcon’s Beyond production entity to develop location-based entertainment, animated properties and TV series based on both companies’ IP and content assets. Bron Studios will work with Falcon’s Beyond to pursue location-based and immersive experiences tied to movie properties such as “House of Gucci,” “Joker,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” ‘Greyhound” and “The Survivor.” Falcon’s Beyond aims to develop original content and animated properties with help from Bron Studios.”

