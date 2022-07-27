Digital Music News reports: “Dutch DJ Afrojack has signed with Virgin Records Germany and Universal Music Netherlands for a new EDM partnership. The new deal also includes a partnership with Afrojack’s label, Wall Recordings, founded in 2007. Afrojack has released several singles and collaborations under the label with new and established artists. Afrojack says the recent launch of the dance and electronic music center within Universal Music Central Europe was a deciding factor in rejoining the UMG family.”

