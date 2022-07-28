XDA Developers reports: “The app landscape is always changing, and with it, app market owners have to adapt their policies to keep up. Google has announced a ton of Google Play Store policies today that will be enacted over the coming months, ranging from minor to quite significant. Some changes will only really be noticed by developers, but some, like subscription cancellations, should hopefully be immediately apparent to users.”
Home Applications Google Announces Play Store Policy Changes To Counter Misinformation, Limit Ads, And...