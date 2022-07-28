The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, said Thursday that it added 23,000 self-pay subscribers in its satellite radio unit in the first quarter, while paid promotional subscribers increased by 54,000. Total subscribers stood at 34 million at the end of the latest financial quarter on June 30, with self-pay subscribers coming in at 32 million.”
SiriusXM Adds 23,000 Self-Pay Subs In Second Quarter Amid "Uncertain Economic Environment"