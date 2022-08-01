Tech Crunch reports: “Pinterest may be best known for shopping inspiration and design ideas, but the company’s newest product wants to inspire its users to tap into their own creativity. The company has quietly launched a new iOS app called Shuffles for putting together collages using photos, image cutouts, and other animated effects. The app is currently in an invite-only status with the ability to join a waitlist from its homescreen.”
