Deadline reports: “Fox has completed a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon for its Fios TV platform. The deal encompasses the full portfolio of Fox brands – Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Network – with the new addition of Fox Weather as part of the package, and AVOD service Tubi debuting in Fios TV set top boxes. The agreement covers local Fox O&O TV stations in markets including New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.”

