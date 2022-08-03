The Verge reports: “Google is adding a label to help searchers easily find businesses that self-identify as Asian-owned. Google’s addition of business attributes that highlight identity popped up first with tags for women-led businesses in 2018. Later that year, Google added labels to distinguish veteran-owned businesses on searches and Maps. In July 2020, Google introduced its label to focus searches seeking Black-owned businesses, in September 2021, Google added a Latino-owned tag, and most recently in June, the company added LGBTQ-led businesses to the list.”

