Deadline reports: “CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery are launching a dedicated CNN Originals hub on Discovery+ domestically starting August 19. The curated selection of library CNN content will feature over 800 hours of premium current and legacy programming CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series. “We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of discovery+,” said Chris Licht, Chairman & CEO of CNN.”

Read More