Music Business Worldwide reports: “The truth about that narrative squeaked out back in April when we learned that, yes, Concord had explored the possibility of a sale – but, no, it wasn’t willing to do a deal for less than an “extraordinary-plus” price. Namely: at least USD $6 billion. Bloomberg accurately reported in April that Concord and its majority parent – pension fund Michigan Retirement Systems – had rejected two separate acquisition bids worth $4.5 billion and $5 billion, respectively.”

