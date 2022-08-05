The Verge reports: “HBO Max isn’t dead…yet. But come the summer of 2023 it will be, and there will be a new service replacing both HBO Max and Discovery Plus, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on an earnings call today. “HBO Max has a competitive feature set, but it has had performance and customer issues,” Zaslav said, being much more polite than I would be about the app, which regularly struggles to stream when people tune in for big appointment shows like Euphoria and Succession.”
Home Applications HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service Combined...