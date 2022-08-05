Digital Music News reports: “Instagram expands NFT support in more than 100 countries with Flow blockchain support and integration with Coinbase and Dapper. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is expanding its NFT support on Instagram internationally — including integration for Coinbase and Dapper blockchain wallets –following its initial test launch in May. More than 100 countries worldwide will be able to share their NFTs on Instagram, a feature that was previously only available to select creators in the US.”

