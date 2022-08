The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions has signed a multiyear first-look deal for unscripted content with the live sports streamer FuboTV, the companies said Monday. Maximum Effort, which maintains its first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, will also launch a linear channel on FuboTV called the Maximum Effort Network, over which the production company will maintain creative control. FuboTV will oversee ad sales for the channel.”

Read More