Music Business Worldwide reports: “France-born online music streaming platform Deezer is planning to expand its operations in Germany in the coming weeks and is looking to replicate its strategy in Brazil where it launched in 2013. The expansion was reported on Friday (August 5) by Reuters, citing an exclusive interview with Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira. Deezer plans its foray into Germany through a local partnership with German broadcaster RTL.”

