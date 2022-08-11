Pitchfork reports: “Spotify appears to be entering the market for live concert tickets. The company has launched a new website that allows users to buy tickets directly from Spotify, rather through an intermediary like Ticketmaster, MusicAlly reports. The site debuted on August 10 with a group of seven artists “ticketed by Spotify.” Fans of Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, Crows, Dirty Honey, Tokimonsta, Four Years Strong, and Osees can buy tickets for shows scheduled for later this year.”

